e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.63-0.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $304-308 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $301.49 million.e.l.f. Beauty also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.63-$0.64 EPS.

ELF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.12. 2,079,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,542. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.95 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $1,485,711.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 4,500 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 460,116 shares of company stock worth $10,884,347. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.