Propy (PRO) Trading 76.8% Higher This Week

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Propy has a market cap of $10.87 million and $247,682.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Propy token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Propy has traded 76.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00065720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $466.27 or 0.01258625 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00052176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005770 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,075.58 or 0.05602691 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00042184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00016753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00020656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Propy

Propy (PRO) is a token. It launched on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,100,406 tokens. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . The official website for Propy is propy.com

Buying and Selling Propy

