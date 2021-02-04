MonetaryUnit Price Tops $0.0089 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 169.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.90 million and $89,925.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00014095 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001543 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00046916 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 213,192,462 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MUEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.