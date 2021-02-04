Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Short Interest Update

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 223,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.82. The stock had a trading volume of 16,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,626. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.85. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $70.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.39.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.62%.

IBTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Independent Bank Group in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

In other Independent Bank Group news, CEO David R. Brooks sold 120,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $7,983,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,093. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 10,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $665,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,477.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,325 shares of company stock valued at $197,256 and have sold 153,613 shares valued at $10,075,171. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 3,155.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

