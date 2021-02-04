Hemington Wealth Management Buys New Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 15.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.9% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Bank of America by 5.1% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 130,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,898,594. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $279.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

