ICW Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in The Hershey by 26.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $366,025.00. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,256. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.24. 24,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $161.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.89.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.93.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

