The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,769,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,141 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up about 2.4% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $97,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,644,000 after buying an additional 1,413,048 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,752,000 after buying an additional 1,552,809 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,306,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,383,000 after acquiring an additional 424,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.5% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,490,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,440,000 after acquiring an additional 339,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.92. 673,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,499,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $210.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

