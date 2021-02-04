CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Upgraded by Vertical Research to Buy

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $14.15.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 79,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

