Short Interest in Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Expands By 18.5%

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.0 days.

Shares of CLTFF opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36. Celtic has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $1.78.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Celtic in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV; and rents the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

