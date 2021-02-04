Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the December 31st total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 141.7 days.

CCLAF opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05. Coca-Cola Amatil has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

Coca-Cola Amatil Company Profile

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

