Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Holdings Lifted by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 151.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,280 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,498,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,277 shares in the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $538,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Longbow Research raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $79.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.95. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,740 shares of company stock worth $13,839,070. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

