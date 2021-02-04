Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.67-2.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.3-13.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.23 billion.Otis Worldwide also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.67-2.77 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $64.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.04. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

