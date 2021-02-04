Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 228,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,871,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.93.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $366,025.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,256. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $146.58 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $161.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.56 and a 200-day moving average of $146.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

