Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 18,057.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 343,095 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $33,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 3,432.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 106,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after purchasing an additional 103,845 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 22,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,938,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.78.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $122.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $128.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.09.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

