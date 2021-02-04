Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1,699.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 291,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,373 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $24,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $78.88 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 26,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,253,046.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,251,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,377,228.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,179 shares in the company, valued at $16,649,372.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,022 shares of company stock worth $7,699,482 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

