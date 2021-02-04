Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 74,574 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1,294.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,574 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $20,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 48.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.58.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 986 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $252,208.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,090,754.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total value of $664,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,490,224.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,701,946 shares of company stock valued at $152,000,420 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $248.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.16. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.18. The company has a market capitalization of $163.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

