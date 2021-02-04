Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 3,954 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 8,069.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,003 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NVR were worth $16,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NVR by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,995,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of NVR by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,281.64, for a total value of $783,540.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,174.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,746 shares of company stock valued at $11,990,416 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVR opened at $4,499.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,191.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,099.47. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,043.01 and a 52-week high of $4,610.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $64.41 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,944.50.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.