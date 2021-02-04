Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $14.46 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

