Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock opened at $25.02 on Thursday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.51.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

