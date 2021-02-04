Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Silicom were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Silicom by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 585,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,970,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicom by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 383,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 37,063 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Silicom by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 89,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Silicom by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Silicom by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 41,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SILC opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $317.97 million, a P/E ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.97. Silicom Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $48.01.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 7.38%.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

