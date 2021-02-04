Cardinal Capital Management Raises Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,179,000 after purchasing an additional 300,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,232 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,910,000 after acquiring an additional 73,106 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,485,876 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,128,000 after acquiring an additional 689,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377,618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,133,000 after acquiring an additional 79,678 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,374,154 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,723,000 after acquiring an additional 239,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $35.42 on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

