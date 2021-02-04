Fiduciary Trust Co. Grows Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 215.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,675,148 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 3,741.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,380,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,300 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth about $47,491,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,097,000 after acquiring an additional 901,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after acquiring an additional 535,081 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VIAC opened at $52.06 on Thursday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.47. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIAC. Barclays lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.35.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

