Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Entergy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Entergy by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Entergy by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 428,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,250,000 after buying an additional 59,327 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Entergy by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ETR stock opened at $94.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.14 and a 200-day moving average of $101.42. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $135.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETR. Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

