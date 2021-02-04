Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 102 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 15,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.47.

NYSE TMO opened at $500.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $488.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

