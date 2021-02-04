Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:NPV opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.36. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $16.28.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

