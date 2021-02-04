Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $237.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $138.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.97 and a 200-day moving average of $238.06. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Amgen from $253.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.79.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

