Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 5,827 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,827 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 30.2% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $720,866,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,916,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,597 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,077,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,424,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 19.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,882,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,072,000 after acquiring an additional 465,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.91.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $3,271,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,283,386.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $240,834.00. Insiders sold a total of 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FISV stock opened at $110.20 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.25. The firm has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

