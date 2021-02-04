Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $1.30

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.2962 per share on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $44.99 on Thursday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.64.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.