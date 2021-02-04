BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, January 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.31.

BKI Investment Company Profile

BKI Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It also invest in well managed, quality Australian companies. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

