The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th.

The National Security Group has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get The National Security Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NSEC opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The National Security Group has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01.

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter. The National Security Group had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%.

About The National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for The National Security Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The National Security Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.