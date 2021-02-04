Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €54.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been assigned a €54.00 ($63.53) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ABI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.10 ($84.82) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €63.10 ($74.24).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a one year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

