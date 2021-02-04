DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €41.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) has been given a €41.00 ($48.24) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €37.41 ($44.01).

Shares of ETR:DWS opened at €34.26 ($40.31) on Thursday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 1-year high of €39.99 ($47.05). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €34.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 14.25 and a quick ratio of 14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.92.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

