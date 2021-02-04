Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 170 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VOD. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 177.47 ($2.32).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 136.68 ($1.79) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.68 billion and a PE ratio of -4.84. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 156.94 ($2.05). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 125.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 117.69.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

