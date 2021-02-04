Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “GBX 5,350” Price Target for Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR)

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,350 ($69.90) target price on Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ULVR. Berenberg Bank reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) price objective on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,630 ($60.49) price objective on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) target price on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,822 ($63.00).

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,159 ($54.34) on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £109.35 billion and a PE ratio of 16.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,365.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,551.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 37.60 ($0.49) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Unilever PLC (ULVR.L)’s previous dividend of $37.46. Unilever PLC (ULVR.L)’s payout ratio is currently 59.36%.

Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

