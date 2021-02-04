UBS Group Reiterates SEK 212 Price Target for Volvo (STO:VOLV.B)

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been assigned a SEK 212 target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VOLV.B. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 220 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 240 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 210 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 225 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 239 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of SEK 203.

Volvo has a one year low of SEK 123.40 and a one year high of SEK 171.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of SEK 144.10.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

