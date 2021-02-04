Insight 2811 Inc. Buys Shares of 11,650 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.4% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 5,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 66,302 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $1,553,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

NYSE VZ opened at $54.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

