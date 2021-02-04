Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Facebook by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $266.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.80. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $759.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FB. Truist lifted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,498,349 shares of company stock valued at $407,601,189. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

