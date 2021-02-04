CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,734 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,516,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,213,000 after buying an additional 807,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Solar by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,206,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $146,079,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter valued at about $66,200,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its position in First Solar by 65.5% during the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 891,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,002,000 after buying an additional 352,762 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 624,612 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.11.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $98.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.61. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $758,983.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $44,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,527 shares of company stock worth $908,270. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

