Brokerages Anticipate Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.34). Exact Sciences posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($1.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exact Sciences.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $3,808,671.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,396,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,391 shares of company stock worth $10,545,605 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,964,000 after acquiring an additional 407,772 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,303,000 after purchasing an additional 45,112 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,157,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Exact Sciences by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,232,000 after purchasing an additional 114,087 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 764,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,891,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $140.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of -63.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.96. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.