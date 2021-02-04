Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,444 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WY opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $34.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WY shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

