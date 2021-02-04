Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in The Kraft Heinz by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti acquired 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van acquired 13,849,315 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KHC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.97. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

