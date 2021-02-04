Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 651 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $10,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 227.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian stock opened at $243.99 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $110.01 and a 52 week high of $250.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.80, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.76.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.