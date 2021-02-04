CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.83-2.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.85. CMS Energy also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.83-$2.87 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CMS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.50.

CMS opened at $57.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average is $61.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $69.17. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.46%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

