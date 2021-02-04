IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Short Interest Up 24.2% in January

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,900 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 483,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 315.7 days.

Shares of IGIFF opened at $28.87 on Thursday. IGM Financial has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $30.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $25.43.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.7245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IGIFF. BMO Capital Markets cut IGM Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on IGM Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CIBC started coverage on IGM Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on IGM Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. IGM Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.