IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Short Interest Up 24.2% in January

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,900 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 483,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 315.7 days.
Shares of IGIFF opened at $28.87 on Thursday. IGM Financial has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $30.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $25.43.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.7245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.76%.
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.
