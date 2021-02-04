SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.78 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.87.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $25.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SSR Mining by 39.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 189,659 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in SSR Mining by 23.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 17,477 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the third quarter worth $373,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at $2,540,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at $622,000. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

