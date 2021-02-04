Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $175.00 at Wedbush

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $162.50 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EA. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.65.

Shares of EA stock opened at $140.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.78. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $1,409,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,127 shares of company stock valued at $4,470,842 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,584 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $920,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,383,000. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,142 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

