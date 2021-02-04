Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Graphic Packaging in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

GPK stock opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $18.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jabodon PT Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Jabodon PT Co. now owns 401,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 225,191 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 189,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 77,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.