Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,400 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEN. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Lennar by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Lennar by 4.5% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Lennar by 7,080.2% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEN opened at $85.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.17 and a 200-day moving average of $76.97. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $88.96. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Lennar’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

LEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.52.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $802,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,683.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

