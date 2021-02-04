Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kraton by 34.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,524,000 after purchasing an additional 296,672 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kraton by 36.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 475,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 127,319 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kraton in the third quarter worth $1,958,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Kraton by 31.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 354,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 84,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Kraton in the third quarter worth $1,192,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraton alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on KRA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraton from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Kraton from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kraton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of Kraton stock opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.34. Kraton Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64.

In other Kraton news, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $44,473.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,655 shares in the company, valued at $338,344.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.