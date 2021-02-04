Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 28,700 Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BE. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 61.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Christopher White sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $225,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 11,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $447,541.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,928,839.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 993,849 shares of company stock worth $24,692,187. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BE opened at $40.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.57. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 3.77.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

